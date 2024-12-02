Buckaroo partners with Silverflow





Through this collaboration, Silverflow provides Buckaroo with acquirer processing solutions to support the latter’s expansion and allow it to scale its acquiring service throughout Europe and worldwide.











The partnership’s objective

Silverflow merges its capabilities with a cloud-based API platform that meets Buckaroo’s requirements of receiving a payment processing solution that provides robust data and functionality. By combining the payments knowledge and expertise of Buckaroo and Silverflow, the two companies intend to ensure fast, cost-effective deployment, while also meeting Buckaroo’s merchant growth plans. According to officials, the partnership with Silverflow aims to solidify Buckaroo’s commitment to developing a complete and unified card-acquiring service. Considering that Silverflow’s solution does not involve a third party, the payment process for merchants is more secure, convenient, and balanced.



Moreover, Buckaroo situates itself as an omnichannel payment service provider, with Silverflow being able to assist by leveraging in-house acquiring knowledge and an acquirer processing platform. Buckaroo intends to have a first go-live with Silverflow in November 2023, with expansion planned for the first quarter of 2024.





Past developments from Buckaroo





Moreover, at the beginning of April 2023, Buckaroo



Buckaroo provides online and in-store payment solutions to corporate organisations and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with its payment platform offering secure and fast payments. The partnership with Silverflow follows Buckaroo’s recent merger with SEPAY , a payment terminal provider. By acquiring SEPAY, Buckaroo extended its services to provide customers with access to payment solutions where they can buy, lease, or rent payment terminals for processing in-store payments. Both new and existing customers can expand their offerings with mobile and fixed payment terminals, enabling them to experience convenience and flexibility.Moreover, at the beginning of April 2023, Buckaroo launched its integration on BigCommerce’s App Store. At that time, the app supported more than 25 international payment methods, including iDEAL, e-wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL), credit cards, and gift cards, and enabled payments with a fully integrated checkout.

More information about Silverflow



As a payment processing platform, Silverflow is a cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks, aiming to reduce cost and complexity, while offering a data-rich and convenient experience. Recently, the company partnered with Transaction Services to improve customer payments management. Through this collaboration, the two companies intended to enhance their capabilities for managing customer payments, benefiting both existing and prospective clients. Moreover, Silverflow and Transaction Services wanted to offer faster implementations and integrations, improved data insights, and expanded global processing capabilities.

