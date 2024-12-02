Silverflow has announced its partnership with payabl. in order to upgrade its payments infrastructure and accelerate growth.

Following this announcement, the collaboration will focus on a strategy of shifting towards a more agile, API-first technology, as well as unlocking faster time-to-market, operational reliability, and a shared plan for development.

In addition, payabl. turned to Silverflow in order to access a modern solution that matched its engineering-led mindset, as well as to benefit from optimised agility and responsiveness. With Silverflow’s single API platform and scalable cloud infrastructure, payabl. will focus on making improvements across performance, flexibility, and resilience.

More information on the payable. x Silverflow partnership

According to the official press release, with a modular setup and the ability to scale fast, Silverflow is set to enable payabl. to meet surging demand during peak times like Black Friday or the holidays, as well as to launch new features much faster than before. Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

In addition, as integration timelines for new card schemes were reduced from years to just months, this agility not only improved operational efficiency but also gave payabl. the overall ability to deliver new services to their clients in a secure and efficient way.

Looking ahead, payabl. is currently planning to expand its partnership with Silverflow, as the companies now operate as strategic collaborators, holding regular cross-functional workshops in order to co-develop improved features and build resilient infrastructure together.