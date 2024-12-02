Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. It is a cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks, one platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, and data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.
Core solution
Silverflow’s data-rich cloud-native payment processing solution has a single API to the card networks, reducing cost and complexity, and increasing ease of use for acquirers. It helps replacing the outdated technology that processes billions of card payments today, which causes fragmented functionality, slow roll-outs, and missed opportunities for innovation.
Target market
Contact details
info@silverflow.com
Geographical presence
Global Support Capabilities. Currently supporting the US, Europe and, APAC
Year founded
2019
Investors
Crane, Inkef Capital, Global Paytech Ventures, Coatue
Member of industry association and/or initiatives
ETA
Standards and certifications
PCI DSS, PCI 3DS and in the process of obtaining PCI PIN (April/May) and SOC2 Type 1 (May/June)
Company's motto
One Platform. One Connection.
Main area of focus
Acquiring Payment Processor
Online
Yes
POS/In store
Yes
Hosted pages
No
White-label solution
Yes
Recurring payments
Yes
Payment methods supported
Yes - Visa, Mastercard, Bancontact, Diners/Discover, AMEX, JCP
Settlement currencies
All that are supported by Mastercard and Visa
Instant settlement
Settlement via VI/MC clearing, in some cases this can be near real time
Tokenization
Yes
Pay-out/Disbursements
Yes
Payments orchestration
No
Cryptocurrency payments solution
No
Reconciliation and reporting
Yes
B2B payments
Yes
Consolidated data and reporting dashboard
Silverflow offers an acquirer portal
Chargeback management
Yes
Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA
Yes
Fraud and risk management partners
Fraudio & Cybersource
FX - number of currencies available
All that are supported by Mastercard and Visa
Virtual IBAN
No
Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)
No
Current account/settlement account
Yes
Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants
No
Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers
No
Instant settlement
Settlement via VI/MC clearing, in some cases this can be near real time
Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)
via Partners
Main clients/references
Deutche Bank, Payabl, Intergiro, Pay.com, Unified Post, PayU, IcePay
Case studies
Payabl partners with Silverflow to Achieve Ambitious Expansion Plans
Awards
Deloitte Fast Track, Shortlisted for MPE Best Startup Innovation Award
Future developments
Global expansion
Transaction volume
Undisclosed
Transaction value
Undisclosed
