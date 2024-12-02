Silverflow is a new kind of payment processing platform designed for today's payment needs and fit for the future. It is a cloud-native solution with a single API to the card networks, one platform with one connection. Reducing cost and complexity, easy to use, and data-rich, Silverflow frees you to innovate.

Core solution

Silverflow’s data-rich cloud-native payment processing solution has a single API to the card networks, reducing cost and complexity, and increasing ease of use for acquirers. It helps replacing the outdated technology that processes billions of card payments today, which causes fragmented functionality, slow roll-outs, and missed opportunities for innovation.

Target market

Merchants (All verticals)

Marketplaces

PSPs

Fintech

Acquiring Banks

PayFacs

Contact details

info@silverflow.com

Geographical presence

Global Support Capabilities. Currently supporting the US, Europe and, APAC

Year founded

2019

Investors

Crane, Inkef Capital, Global Paytech Ventures, Coatue

Member of industry association and/or initiatives

ETA

Standards and certifications

PCI DSS, PCI 3DS and in the process of obtaining PCI PIN (April/May) and SOC2 Type 1 (May/June)

Company's motto

One Platform. One Connection.

Service provider type

Main area of focus

Acquiring Payment Processor

Channels - context

Online

Yes

POS/In store

Yes

Payments capabilities

Hosted pages

No

White-label solution

Yes

Recurring payments

Yes

Payment methods supported

Yes - Visa, Mastercard, Bancontact, Diners/Discover, AMEX, JCP

Settlement currencies

All that are supported by Mastercard and Visa

Instant settlement

Settlement via VI/MC clearing, in some cases this can be near real time

Tokenization

Yes

Pay-out/Disbursements

Yes

Payments orchestration

No

Cryptocurrency payments solution

No

Reconciliation and reporting

Yes

B2B payments

Yes

Operational efficiency:

- ERP integrationNo

- E-invoicing (automated)No

- FactoringNo

Reporting/dashboards

Consolidated data and reporting dashboard

Silverflow offers an acquirer portal

Fraud and risk management capabilities

Chargeback management

Yes

Fraud ratio PSD2/SCA

Yes

Fraud and risk management partners

Fraudio & Cybersource

Financial and compliance capabilities

FX - number of currencies available

All that are supported by Mastercard and Visa

Virtual IBAN

No

Multi currencies virtual IBAN (# of currencies)

No

Current account/settlement account

Yes

Embedded finance/ Lending to SMEs or merchants

No

Embedded finance/ BNPL for consumers

No

Instant settlement

Settlement via VI/MC clearing, in some cases this can be near real time

Client onboarding (KYC/KYB)

via Partners

Clients

Main clients/references

Deutche Bank, Payabl, Intergiro, Pay.com, Unified Post, PayU, IcePay

Case studies

Payabl partners with Silverflow to Achieve Ambitious Expansion Plans

Awards

Deloitte Fast Track, Shortlisted for MPE Best Startup Innovation Award

Future developments

Global expansion

Transactions

Transaction volume

Undisclosed

Transaction value

Undisclosed