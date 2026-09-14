BNP Paribas has extended Wero online payments to merchants including Air France, Decathlon, Fnac Darty, and Orange.

BNP Paribas has announced a new phase in the deployment of Wero, the European A2A payment wallet, enabling merchant customers in France to accept the method online while extending access to its retail customers across the country. The move builds on the bank's earlier rollout of Wero for P2P payments and marks its expansion into ecommerce acceptance.

European integration across five markets

BNP Paribas, a founding member of the European Payments Initiative (EPI), now supports Wero acceptance for merchant customers in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. All BNP Paribas retail customers in France can use Wero to pay online at participating retailers. According to the bank, Wero for Merchants has been built around a single integration approach intended to cover multiple markets and to operate alongside sellers' existing payment infrastructure, without requiring card details at checkout. Payment validation takes place within the banking environment, using strong customer authentication.

Several French businesses, including Air France, Decathlon, and Fnac Darty, are preparing to launch Wero shortly with BNP Paribas. Orange has offered Wero as a payment option for its Sosh subscription customers since September 2026. In Germany and Belgium, merchants, including Decathlon, have already gone live.

Thierry Laborde, Chief Operating Officer of BNP Paribas, said retailers would play an important role in establishing Wero as a recurring payment option alongside cards.

Roadmap towards in-store and recurring payments

Wero is based on instant A2A payments and is positioned as an alternative to card-based rails and existing wallets. It has been live for P2P payments in Belgium, France, and Germany since 2024 and reports 57 million users. Retail payments have been available in Germany since late 2025, with a phased rollout underway in France and Belgium throughout 2026.

EPI has set out further migration plans, including the transition of at least 15 million users from Payconiq in Luxembourg by 2026 and from iDEAL in the Netherlands by 2027. Additionally, point-of-sale payments are scheduled to follow in 2026, alongside plans for recurring payments, subscription management, and merchant loyalty programme integration.

The expansion reflects a broader push by EPI shareholder banks to position Wero as a pan-European alternative to international card schemes and existing domestic wallets, with ecommerce acceptance representing a step beyond its initial peer-to-peer use case.