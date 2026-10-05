Perplexity and American Express have launched ten AI Skills in Perplexity Computer for US American Express Business Card Members.

The collection consists of pre-built workflows for Perplexity Computer that cover tasks such as tax preparation, cash flow forecasting, and marketing campaign generation. Users do not write detailed prompts. Instead, they complete a form with parameters such as the focus of a campaign or the period a forecast should cover. According to the companies, the rationale is that business owners handle a broad range of responsibilities, and these tasks become more complex and time-consuming as a company grows.

How the Skills work

Perplexity describes Skills as reusable sets of instructions that guide Computer through a defined task. Each Skill specifies the information required and the output to be produced. Running a Skill consumes Computer Credits, and usage varies with the complexity of the task.

Access depends on linking the card. Eligible members open Personal CFO from the connectors page and connect their American Express Business Card through Plaid. Once a Skill is selected and task details are supplied, Computer checks whether it has the data it needs and requests any missing connections to third-party tools. Cash flow forecasting shows how this works in practice. The Skill draws on bank balances and transaction history to produce a week-by-week forecast and identify potential shortfalls. A full forecast requires the business's operating bank account to be connected via Plaid, and linking an accounting tool adds invoice and bill data to refine timing estimates.

Finance, marketing, operations, and hiring

The finance-oriented Skills make up the largest group. Alongside forecasting, which also flags the recurring payments contributing to shortfalls, tax-season preparation organises transactions, highlights unusual or uncategorised expenses, and compiles a report for an accountant to review. Vendor benchmarking ranks top suppliers by spend and compares their costs with published market pricing and terms. Scenario planning models how different revenue and expense assumptions could affect the following year's cash position. Reconciliation matches bank and card transactions to invoices, bills, and receipts, then flags missing records, mismatches, and possible duplicates in an expense report.

On the marketing side, campaign generation drafts email, social, and landing-page copy based on brand voice, audience segments, and campaign history held in platforms such as HubSpot, Mailchimp, or Klaviyo. Demand forecasting uses Google Analytics traffic and conversion history to estimate next quarter's demand by channel. A channel ROAS review compares ad spend with attributed revenue and keeps ad-platform reporting separate from analytics-based attribution.

The remaining Skills cover operations performance monitoring, which uses data from Google Sheets, Snowflake, or uploaded spreadsheets to identify bottlenecks, and hiring, which drafts job descriptions and assesses applicants against stated, job-related criteria. Perplexity notes that business owners can review all outputs before acting on them.

The collection is available to US American Express Business Card Members with an active Perplexity Enterprise subscription, who link an eligible card to their Perplexity account. The arrangement places card transaction data alongside bank, accounting, marketing, and analytics sources as inputs for AI-assisted workflows.