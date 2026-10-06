NewsPayments

TrueLayer and SumUp partner on Pay by Bank account top-ups in Europe

Stefana Apetrei

Stefana Apetrei

06 Oct 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
partnershippaymentsfinancial servicesOpen Banking
Companies:
TrueLayer
Countries:
Europe

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