The European Payments Initiative has enabled Orange to launch Wero bill payments for Sosh customers in France and has extended Wero to Luxembourg.

Orange has become the first merchant in France to offer subscription bill payment through Wero, the pan-European A2A payment scheme, for customers of its Sosh mobile brand. On the same day, EPI confirmed the final phase of the migration from Payconiq to Wero in Luxembourg, marking Wero's entry into its fourth European market.

Orange enables subscription payments through Wero

Sosh customers can now pay for their subscription bills using Wero directly from their banking app, selecting the option and confirming the transaction, without needing to enter card details separately. The service is initially available to customers of BNP Paribas and is expected to extend to other French banking institutions during the second half of 2026. Orange has worked with AXEPTA BNP Paribas for the technical processing of the payments.

Wero was originally designed for P2P transfers, and Orange's rollout extends its use to recurring merchant billing, a category the operator had not previously supported through the scheme. Orange had already integrated Wero at the launch of online payments in France, according to EPI.

Wero migrates from Payconiq and builds on its existing use cases

In Luxembourg, Wero will become progressively available to consumers and merchants throughout September 2026 as banks, payment service providers, and other participants in the local payments ecosystem move through the migration phases. Payconiq's platform is scheduled to close on 30 September 2026. Existing Payconiq QR codes on invoices and in stores will remain usable until the end of the year and can be scanned through the Wero app, allowing users to transition without disruption.

The Wero app has been available in Luxembourg app stores since 1 September 2026 and is being made available in most European app stores from 7 September 2026, reflecting Luxembourg's cross-border workforce and international population. The migration involves customers of BIL (Banque Internationale à Luxembourg), BGL BNP Paribas, Banque Raiffeisen, POST Luxembourg, and Spuerkeess. Payconiq users will retain existing functions, including P2P transfers and payments to invoices, ecommerce and in-store merchants, while gaining access to Wero's cross-border transfers and planned features such as subscription payments, payment-at-delivery, one-click payments and contactless in-store payments alongside QR-code payments.

According to the official press release, EPI's 2026 European Payment Barometer, conducted by Kantar, has included Luxembourg for the first time, surveying 1,027 respondents. The survey found that 74% of Luxembourg consumers already use mobile payment apps for P2P transfers, the highest proportion among the five markets covered, while 88% said they intend to use Wero.

Wider European rollout

Wero is already available in Belgium, France, and Germany, with rollouts planned in the Netherlands and Austria. EPI has also signed interoperability agreements intended to connect Wero users with payment ecosystems in Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the Nordic countries over time. For instance, recently, dm integrated Wero’s payment, after Nexi Germany offered the technical infrastructure required for Wero to function.

In addition, EPI has positioned Wero as part of a broader effort to build a European-controlled instant payment infrastructure, reducing reliance on non-European card schemes for domestic and cross-border transactions.