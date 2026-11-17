Beacon Bank has implemented Finastra’s cloud-based Payments To Go, consolidating payment systems inherited from the two banks that merged to form it.

US-based Beacon Bank was formed in September 2025 through the merger of equals of Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp. After reviewing the payments platforms used by both legacy banks, it selected Payments To Go, Finastra’s cloud-native SaaS payments solution, building on relationships both predecessors had with Finastra solutions such as LaserPro. The implementation brings payment processes previously run across several systems into a single environment.

A single payments hub after the merger

Payments To Go acts as a centralised payments hub, supporting unified wire processing, payment tracking with greater visibility of payment status, configurable workflows and business rules, and integration with the bank’s existing systems. It also allows Beacon Bank’s customers to initiate payments digitally, includes AI-assisted payment investigations and repairs, and provides a basis for adding further payment capabilities over time.

James Belliveau, CIO and Executive Vice President of Electronic Banking at Beacon Bank, stated that the merger created an opportunity to build a modern payments foundation, and that consolidating several legacy systems into one solution has simplified operations and supported growth. According to Belliveau, customers can now initiate wire payments through online banking and track their progress, while the bank has supported growth with only incremental staffing changes.

Next steps: instant payments and AI

Beacon Bank is also working with Finastra on further modernisation, including support for instant payments through the RTP network and FedNow, and the planned adoption of OperatorAssist, Finastra’s AI-powered tool that helps operations teams fix payment errors and handle transaction exceptions more quickly. The bank says the move to a unified, cloud-based platform positions it to serve a larger customer base without significantly increasing operational resources.

Barry Rodrigues, EVP, Payments at Finastra, stated that the merger gave Beacon Bank the chance to consolidate several payments environments into one hub, creating a stronger foundation for growth and efficiency, and that Finastra will help it expand instant payments. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, Finastra provides software to thousands of financial institutions in more than 100 countries.