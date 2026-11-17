Lithuania-based FinteqHub has launched AutoRouting, a tool that automatically generates card deposit routes from transaction history.

The payment orchestration company has designed AutoRouting to replace the manual configuration of routing rules, a task that payment teams have typically handled by hand, and that is slow, complex, and difficult to keep current. The tool reviews a company’s past transactions and proposes a complete routing set-up based on historical payment performance, volume distribution, and the operational targets defined by the payment team.

The cost of false declines

The launched product targets false declines, which occur when a bank or payment system rejects a legitimate payment from a genuine customer. Datos Insights reported that false declines cost the global payments industry approximately USD 213 billion in 2025, a figure that could reach approximately USD 297 billion by 2029. Consumer behaviour adds to the loss. Research published by Checkout.com in 2026, covering the Middle East and North Africa, found that 62% of consumers would leave a purchase after a false decline, and around 35% would buy the same item from another website without giving the payment another try.

Smart routing, which directs each transaction to the provider most likely to approve it, is already standard in payment orchestration, including on FinteqHub’s platform. Its effectiveness, however, depends on the underlying rules, which are written one at a time. According to FinteqHub, overall approval rates can obscure where revenue is lost, as a provider with a strong average may perform poorly on cards from a specific issuing bank. A PYMNTS Intelligence study showed that 69% of companies that use basic orchestration tools reached above 97% approval rates, in comparison with 32% of companies relying on manual routing.

How AutoRouting works

AutoRouting builds separate configurations for each combination of client country, currency, and merchant project group. Within each configuration, it segments card traffic by issuing bank and payment system, factoring in all available processing connections and transaction limits. For major routes, the tool runs 10,000 statistical simulations per segment so that traffic distribution accounts for uncertainty in historical data.

Payment teams retain control over the output. They can adjust a provider’s target share and trigger a recalculation of traffic distribution across individual routes. If a partner raises its fees, for instance, the team can lower that provider’s target share or set it to zero, removing its connections from both primary and fallback routes.

For new projects without transaction history, AutoRouting generates initial Visa and Mastercard routes and distributes traffic evenly across suitable connections, giving merchants a working configuration before performance data accumulates.

Mikita Revaka, Chief Operating Officer at FinteqHub, noted that a provider can maintain a high overall approval rate while consistently declining transactions from a particular bank or card type, and that identifying these issues and adjusting dozens of rules manually is time-consuming. According to Revaka, the tool automates the underlying calculations while leaving teams in control of traffic distribution and provider selection.

Test results and product roadmap

FinteqHub states that internal testing and simulations indicate automated route calibration can lift baseline conversion across multi-acquirer set-ups, while cutting the time spent on manual routing configuration and maintenance by more than 70%.

The release follows the launch of FinteqHub’s AI Advisor in September 2026. In a beta test with a subset of customers, the product reduced blocked and declined payments by 23% compared with the previous quarter.