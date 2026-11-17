Adyen has partnered with OVO to process all of the UK energy supplier’s consumer card payments, supporting flexible billing and payment schedules.

The partnership, which has now gone live, gives OVO payment infrastructure designed for complex utility payment journeys across its residential customer base. According to OVO, it needed a solution able to serve customers with differing financial circumstances. Using Adyen’s APIs and payment capabilities, OVO can offer flexible options, including billing and scheduling functions, so customers can make one-off top-ups, pay weekly, or manage recurring utility payment schedules.

Flexible payments for energy customers

Fiona Taylor, Strategy Lead, Payments at OVO, stated that the company is continually looking for ways to support customers and make managing home energy as simple and transparent as possible. According to Taylor, the partnership will bring greater flexibility to payment schedules, so that customers topping up, paying weekly, or managing a more complex cycle have a simple and reliable experience.

Nicole Olbe, President for EMEA at Adyen, stated that energy is an essential utility, but its payment experience has historically been rigid. According to Olbe, OVO is putting customers’ financial circumstances first, and Adyen will provide the technology behind a more flexible payment experience for more than 3.5 million households.

A wider collaboration

The go-live of consumer card payments marks the start of a broader collaboration between the two companies, with the payments set-up intended to support further improvements to OVO’s digital services. Founded in 2009, OVO serves nearly four million customers with their home energy. It was acquired by E.ON in October 2026, with no immediate changes for customers of E.ON Next or OVO.

According to OVO, existing tariffs will be honoured in full, customer service channels will continue as before, and customers will receive notice of any future changes that affect them. Euronext Amsterdam-listed Adyen provides end-to-end payments, data insights, and financial products in a single global platform, and works with companies including Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.