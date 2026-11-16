Core banking provider Mambu and Mastercard have expanded their strategic collaboration to Asia-Pacific. Financial institutions in the region that use Mambu will be able to offer cross-border payment services to their SME and retail customers by connecting Mastercard Move, Mastercard's portfolio of money movement capabilities, with Mambu's Intelligent Core, its cloud-based core banking and payments platform.

A pre-built connection to Mastercard Move

Mambu customers will have a pre-built connection to integrate Mastercard Move's cross-border payment capabilities, which is intended to reduce implementation work and speed up time to market. Banks will be able to offer international payments within their digital banking journeys, as demand grows among SMEs and consumers for transparent international payments. The APAC expansion follows the initial Mambu and Mastercard partnership announced in September 2026.

Mastercard Move enables money to move within and across more than 200 countries and territories in more than 150 currencies, and Mastercard says it reaches more than 17 billion endpoints and 95% of the world's banked population. Pratik Khowala, Global Head of Transfer Solutions at Mastercard, said moving money across borders remains complex and fragmented, and that people and businesses expect greater speed, transparency, and certainty.

Mambu's expansion into payments

The collaboration builds on Mambu's move into payments after it acquired France-based Numeral in 2024. The Intelligent Core is Mambu's cloud-based core banking and payments platform, designed to process, orchestrate, and extend financial services at scale. Mambu's platform is used by banks, lenders, credit unions, fintechs, and retailers.

Fernando Zandona, CEO of Mambu, said adding cross-border payment capabilities should not require financial institutions to take on years of integration work or rethink their entire technology stack. He added that connecting the Intelligent Core with Mastercard Move gives Mambu's customers a simpler way to introduce these capabilities while building on the investments they have already made.