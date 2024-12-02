The move aims to enhance Mambu’s product offerings by integrating advanced payment capabilities into its platform. Numeral’s technology, which includes a payments hub and a universal gateway for connecting with partner banks, processes over EUR 10 billion annually. This acquisition positions Mambu to better serve financial institutions and expand its presence in the growing payments market, particularly as instant payment solutions gain traction globally.

Founded in 2021, Numeral has built a robust presence in Europe, recently expanding to the UK. Its partnerships with major banks such as BNP Paribas, Barclays, HSBC, and ABN AMRO add to the strategic value of the acquisition. The company’s API-driven platform and modern dashboard aim to simplify payment workflows while enabling financial institutions to automate and scale their operations.

Mambu officials highlighted the strategic alignment between the two companies, stating that Numeral’s agility and expertise complement Mambu’s focus on growth and innovation. They emphasised that integrating Numeral’s platform will allow Mambu to address evolving customer demands and expand its market reach.

Numeral officials noted that the collaboration aims to modernise payment systems, which are often constrained by outdated infrastructure. Combining Numeral’s payment solutions with Mambu’s cloud banking capabilities, they explained, will enable businesses to handle payments more efficiently while ensuring compliance with evolving standards.

Addressing market opportunities

The acquisition reflects Mambu's recognition of the vast market potential for bank payments. In 2022, the total value of bank payments in the Eurozone reached EUR 191 trillion, significantly outpacing card payments according to the official press release. This trend, driven by instant payment adoption, is reshaping financial systems and creating demand for more adaptable platforms.

By integrating Numeral’s technology, Mambu aims to provide its customers with end-to-end payment workflow management, real-time transaction processing, and support for diverse payment methods. The added capabilities are expected to benefit both existing and new customers, offering enhanced efficiency and accelerating time-to-market for financial innovations.

