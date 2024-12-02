Antom has announced the launch of an agentic payment solution, featuring an efficient and secure APM checkout product.

Following this announcement, Antom’s agentic payment solution was developed in order to meet the need to complete payments flexibly and reliably, with broad payment method coverage.

In addition, it will also offer convenient checkout through APMs and cards, while featuring an AI-ready payment mandate model and optimised payment asset management to ensure precise recognition of user intent. The product is set to safeguard transaction security and provide increased transparency for users, as the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on Antom’s agentic payment solution launch

Building upon the Model Context Protocol (MCP), this agentic payment solution was designed in order to support embedded payment flows through dialogue-based interactions with AI agents, covering both confirmed purchase requests and conditional, pre-authorised transactions (including purchases within a predefined spending limit or scheduled flash sales). Additionally, the Antom agentic payment solution is now open-sourced on GitHub.

According to the official press release, Antom can connect AI agents to diverse APMs, including a wide range of digital wallets. At the same time, Antom EasySafePay is set to make the payment process faster and simpler, allowing users to link their digital wallets directly to the checkout page without being redirected to external apps, fitting naturally into agent-initiated payment flows.

In addition, the product leverages Multi-Party Computation (MPC)-based AI risk management and mobile device security systems in order to identify and block fraudulent transactions. Through this process, it aims to prevent phishing, fraud, and identity misuse, reducing the risk of account takeovers for digital wallet users while protecting their privacy as well. The service is compliant with the rules of the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), manages payment assets through cryptographic measures, and builds an AI-ready user intent analysis and authorisation model for each transaction.

This model was also developed to link key transaction parameters with intent evidence to design verifiable credentials, enabling end-to-end traceability. At the same time, users can maintain control and visibility into how agents act, while the disputes can be resolved through privacy-computing-based credential queries.

Antom works with Mastercard via Mastercard Agent Pay and Visa via Visa Intelligent Commerce in the Asia Pacific in order to explore tokenized card-based agentic payments and further develop AI commerce with a secure checkout experience. Through this initiative, the institutions aim to pilot reliable and personalised agentic payments with tokenization, authentication, and transaction control tools.