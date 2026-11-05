Amazon has launched Seller Wallet GBP, allowing eligible sellers on Amazon.co.uk to hold, pay, and transfer proceeds in pounds sterling.

The service is accessible within Seller Central, the environment sellers use to manage their business. It is open to eligible sellers based both in the UK and abroad, who can keep funds in GBP, pay UK suppliers directly, and move money to a UK bank account. According to the company, GBP transfers to UK bank accounts are processed quickly and free of charge, giving sellers more direct access to funds for domestic business expenses.

For sellers based outside the UK, the wallet adds options for converting proceeds and managing cash flow. These sellers can retain earnings in GBP to settle payments with UK suppliers or convert and send funds internationally in more than 20 currencies.

How the wallet works

Within Seller Central, sellers can hold GBP proceeds earned through Amazon.co.uk, view balances, initiate transfers, and track fund movements alongside their other business activity on Amazon. Transfers can be made on a one-time basis or scheduled to send a fixed amount to a bank account weekly, every two weeks, or monthly.

For international transfers, sellers can review the exchange rate and total cost before confirming. A volume-based fee applies to these transfers and decreases as a seller’s business with Amazon grows, with the company stating that no hidden markups or additional costs are applied. Statements and transfer history are also available in Seller Central to support cash-flow management, tax preparation, and account reconciliation.

According to Manasi Kudtarkar, General Manager of Amazon Seller Wallet, selling in the UK and internationally creates growth opportunities but also adds complexity to day-to-day financial operations. Kudtarkar said the GBP wallet is intended to give sellers more choice and control over how they manage UK proceeds, from the same place they run their business on Amazon.

Expansion of a multi-currency offering

Seller Wallet GBP is the third currency version of the service. Seller Wallet first launched globally for the US store in 2022, enabling sellers to manage USD and convert it into more than 20 currencies in one place. In 2025, it was extended to seven European stores, allowing global sellers to consolidate and manage EUR proceeds.

The GBP, EUR, and USD wallets operate as separate experiences. Eligible sellers can enrol through Seller Central, and those selling in both UK and EU stores can register for GBP and EUR wallets at the same time through a single sign-up process, while keeping separate balances for each currency.