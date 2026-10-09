AI agents acting for consumers will be able to prove who they represent before completing a purchase, under a partnership between AIR, Minds by Animoca Brands, Reap, and Pivota. AIR connects applications and AI agents to Moca Chain’s identity infrastructure, while Minds is a persistent agentic AI platform. The companies plan to combine both with Reap’s agentic payment capabilities and Pivota’s structured product data. The goal is for an agent to act on the authority of a verified user, recognise earned benefits, and complete transactions within pre-approved parameters.

The partnership will start with a controlled demonstration involving a single merchant integration. It will cover the full agentic transaction lifecycle: presenting cryptographic proof of eligibility, selecting the product, merchant, and transaction path via Pivota, applying an offer, issuing a scoped payment credential through Reap, and completing authorisation.

Each partner covers a stage of the purchase

Under the proposed architecture, AIR will let users selectively share verified identity attributes and earned entitlements with their Minds agents. The agents can then claim applicable offers or access without exposing underlying personal data. Minds agents will interpret user intent and coordinate the purchase journey using AIR’s credential verification system.

Reap, a Hong Kong-based stablecoin cards and payments company, will handle card issuance, generate payment credentials limited to specific merchants, amounts, and timeframes, apply coupons, and execute checkout. US-based Pivota will provide the merchant decision and order execution layer. It will help agents choose the product, merchant, and transaction path based on real-time pricing, availability, and merchant capabilities, then pass the order through the merchant’s existing commerce stack.

Merchant loyalty programmes extend to agent-led journeys

For merchants, the setup is designed to let existing loyalty programmes, eligibility rules, and promotional offers apply within purchase journeys led by Minds agents, without changes to current storefront workflows. Pivota indexes mid-to-long-tail merchants and makes them available to agents through a single API. It works alongside existing payment rails, and merchants remain the merchant of record.

Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, said AI agents should not interact with digital ecosystems as unverified entities, and that the combined setup lets them act with context, consent, and strict parameters. Daren Guo, Co-Founder of Reap, said AI agents are becoming a new kind of customer, but the payment layer has not yet caught up. Guo described the pilot as an early step towards agents accessing the same offers and benefits as a person shopping directly. Peng Xu, founder and CEO of Pivota, said the harder problem in agentic commerce is determining where and how a transaction should be executed.