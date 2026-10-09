Money20/20 USA returns to Las Vegas from October 18-21, bringing together more than 11.000 attendees, 600+ speakers, and representatives from 85+ countries.

Beyond the scale, this year's agenda offers a snapshot of where payments and financial services are heading. Four pillars frame the discussion: Borderless Financial Architecture, Technology as the Great Equalizer, Partnerships as the Engine to Scale, and Brave New World: Setting Guardrails.

Together, they point to a financial ecosystem where payment rails are becoming more connected, AI is moving into operational decision-making, partnerships are becoming essential to scale, and regulation is being forced to keep pace.

The race towards borderless payments

Cross-border payments remain one of the industry's biggest opportunities and sources of friction. Global cross-border payment flows are projected to exceed USD 320 trillion by 2032, while international transactions can still depend on slow and costly correspondent banking networks.

Real-time payments are becoming an increasingly important part of that infrastructure story. Cameron Fowler, CEO of Early Warning, will explore this in “The Realtime Rails the Banks Still Own (and How They're Adopting Rails They Don't)”, looking at how financial institutions are turning real-time payments and digital assets into trusted, scalable solutions.

The agenda also looks at how payments are expanding financial access globally. Osvaldo Gimenez, CEO of Mercado Pago, joins Google Play's Pete Albers for “LATAM's Financial Revolution Fits in Your Pocket,” examining how digital wallets can bring cash-first consumers into the formal financial system.

The bigger shift is that cross-border payments are no longer simply about moving money from A to B. The competitive question is increasingly which rails are used, how transactions are routed, and how quickly and efficiently they settle.

AI moves into the payment flow

AI is moving from experimentation into operational decision-making.

A SaaScada survey of UK banking innovation leaders found that 91% believe agentic AI will enable new ways of designing banking services, yet only 31% are actively deploying AI in core operational or decision-making processes.

Consumers remain cautious. NMI research found that while more than half of US shoppers use AI for product research, only 11% allow AI to complete a purchase, while 68% do not trust AI to process payments securely.

That gap between AI's potential and actual adoption is one of the industry's most important questions.

The Money20/20 programme brings that conversation into the banking mainstream, with keynote William (Bill) Demchak, Chairman and CEO of PNC, among the senior banking voices examining how financial institutions are navigating technology, transformation and trust. Money20/20's 2026 keynote lineup also includes Faraz Shafiq, EVP and Head of AI Products and Solutions at Wells Fargo, highlighting how AI has moved firmly onto the strategic agenda for major banks.

For payments, the challenge is not simply deploying AI. It is determining where automation genuinely improves the transaction while maintaining trust, security and control.

Partnerships become essential

Financial services are becoming too interconnected for most companies to build everything themselves.

Embedded finance, digital wallets and fintech infrastructure are creating new routes to customers. The Mercado Pago and Google Play session is one example of how partnerships can extend financial services beyond traditional banking channels.

But the same interconnected ecosystem can also accelerate fraud.

Fraud-as-a-Service gives criminals access to increasingly sophisticated phishing, identity and deepfake capabilities, highlighting the darker side of financial infrastructure that is becoming easier to access and scale.

The challenge is therefore no longer simply how companies partner to grow. It is how they share infrastructure, data and customers without multiplying risk.

Regulation becomes part of the strategy

Money20/20 USA's fourth pillar - Brave New World: Setting Guardrails - addresses the regulatory questions running through the rest of the agenda.

Digital assets and stablecoins remain important, but the focus is expanding to AI governance, identity, fraud, data and liability.

That makes Mariëtte Swart, Chief Risk & Compliance Officer at Adyen, a compelling keynote voice. Swart is expected to address why owning and controlling infrastructure, from technology through licensing, is increasingly important to operating at scale.

The regulatory challenge is no longer simply about keeping up with innovation. It is about establishing who is accountable when increasingly complex financial systems interact.

Digital assets become part of the broader payments story

Digital assets are also moving closer to mainstream financial infrastructure.

Money20/20 USA's Intersection program brings together traditional and decentralised finance, with companies including Coinbase, Kraken, Circle, Robinhood, Stripe and Citi.

But the debate has moved beyond whether blockchain matters.

The more practical question is where digital assets and tokenisation create a genuine advantage in payments, settlement, liquidity or financial-market infrastructure.

The bigger picture

Money20/20 USA 2026 is ultimately less about four separate trends than their convergence.

A cross-border payment can involve real-time rails, digital wallets, AI-driven decision-making, stablecoins and multiple infrastructure providers. An embedded financial product can depend on third-party data, identity and fraud technology.

Payments are becoming more connected, financial decisions more automated, and financial infrastructure increasingly distributed.

The opportunity is significant. So are the questions around trust, security, regulation and accountability.

Those tensions will be at the centre of the conversation when Money20/20 USA 2026 takes place in Las Vegas from October 18-21.

About Money20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world’s greatest banks, payments companies, VC firms, regulators, and media platforms - convening to cut industry shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships, and unlock future-defining opportunities in Las Vegas (October 18–21, 2026), Amsterdam (June 2–4, 2026), Riyadh (September 14–16, 2026), and Bangkok (April 27–29, 2026).