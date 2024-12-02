Zopa Group, a UK-based digital bank, has announced the acquisition of payments platform Rvvup.

The move is set to broaden Zopa’s Embedded Finance capabilities, shifting its role from point-of-sale lending to a payments provider.

Founded in 2020 as a fully licensed digital bank, Zopa has built a reputation for combining lending, savings, and credit card services with a focus on customer experience. The acquisition of Rvvup follows the purchase of DivideBuy in 2023 and signals a strategy to accelerate its presence in the UK’s retail finance market.

By integrating Rvvup’s technology, Zopa will gain access to a payments platform that supports multiple payment methods within one unified experience. Rvvup’s AI-driven Payment Agent automates reconciliation, selects the most cost-effective payment routes, and integrates with accounting tools such as Xero. For merchants, this is designed to reduce costs, improve payment conversion, and deliver more insight through a single integration.

Growth ambitions and market impact

The acquisition comes at a time of rapid expansion for Zopa’s broader retail offering. In June 2025, the bank launched Biscuit, its flagship current account, which attracted over 100,000 customers following its beta phase. The account is positioned as a mass-market product that combines everyday banking with rewards and value-added services.

As one of the UK's digital banks holding a full banking licence, Zopa is authorised to offer the same protections as high-street incumbents. Deposits are safeguarded by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) up to GBP 85,000, an assurance that has helped the bank strengthen trust among retail customers at a time when confidence in newer financial providers can be volatile.

With embedded finance projected to generate USD 7.2 trillion in global transaction value by 2030, according to Business Insider, Zopa’s strategy of expanding its capabilities through targeted acquisitions could accelerate its path to becoming one of the UK’s top three retail finance providers within five years.