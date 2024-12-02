Thought Machine, a cloud-native banking technology company, has partnered with Zopa Bank to launch its current bank account Biscuit.

The partnership is supported by Vault Core, Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform, enabling the digital bank to offer improved financial products faster. Leveraging Vault Core, Zopa Bank minimised time to market, rolling out a beta version of its current account in 2024, followed by a product launch in June 2025.

Developing the Home of Money

UK-based Zopa Bank is a licensed digital bank which aims to build ‘Home of Money’, a place where financial products offer better value, and managing money is easier, so that customers feel confident about their choices.

The initiative reflects Zopa Bank’s mission to address a key gap in the market, offering a bank account that offers an improved digital experience and greater value. With a modern technology stack and no legacy infrastructure, Zopa Bank aims to launch new solutions using Thought Machine’s technology on its developer-friendly platform.

Expanding into everyday banking is Zopa’s goal, building the ‘Home of Money’ for its customers. The bank wants to help consumers in the UK to eliminate the chase after deals and poor experiences. Its products are designed to offer ease and more value, and its new bank account follows the same philosophy.

Zopa Bank selected Thought Machine for its engineering expertise and track record of delivering modern banking solutions. Thought Machine’s team of cloud professionals focuses on developing scalable technology designed to serve global banks such as Lloyds, Standard Chartered, and Intesa Sanpaolo, as well as established challengers like C6, Atom bank and Trust Bank. The cloud-native banking technology company projects that Zopa Bank will double its profits, expand its offering, and offer a bank built on operational developments and improved customer service.