UiPath has acquired WorkFusion, a provider of AI agents for financial crime compliance operations, to expand its automation solutions for financial services institutions.

WorkFusion develops AI agents that automate processes, including anti-money laundering surveillance, know-your-customer verification, transaction monitoring, and compliance investigations.

The transaction closed during UiPath's first quarter of fiscal year 2027. Financial terms were not disclosed.

AI agents automate compliance workflows

WorkFusion's platform provides pre-built AI agents targeting labour-intensive compliance functions. These agents process customer screening, alert investigation, and case management tasks that traditionally require manual review by compliance personnel.

Financial institutions deploy the technology to analyse transaction patterns, prioritise alerts requiring human investigation, and execute repetitive data validation tasks within compliance workflows. The system operates within regulatory frameworks requiring audit trails, governance controls, and human oversight of final compliance decisions.

UiPath operates an automation platform enabling organisations to build and deploy software robots for business process automation. The company's technology orchestrates workflows across multiple systems, extracts data from documents, and executes rule-based tasks.

The acquisition adds domain-specific compliance capabilities to UiPath's general-purpose automation platform. Financial institutions can access WorkFusion's compliance-focused AI agents alongside UiPath's broader process automation tools.

Market positioning in compliance technology

Financial institutions allocate significant resources to compliance operations. Global spending on financial crime compliance technology exceeded USD 50 billion annually, according to industry estimates. Institutions seek automation solutions to manage growing regulatory requirements while controlling compliance costs.

WorkFusion was founded in 2010 and has raised venture capital funding from investors including Catalyst Investors and Georgian Partners. The company serves banks, insurance companies, and other financial services organisations.

UiPath, founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York, went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021. The company provides automation software across industries, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and telecommunications.

The acquisition follows UiPath's strategy of adding industry-specific capabilities to its automation platform through acquisitions and partnerships. Integration timelines and product roadmap details were not disclosed.