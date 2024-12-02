Singapore-based Grab has entered into definitive agreements to acquire 100% of the equity interest in Stash Financia, a US-registered investment adviser offering subscription-based investing, banking, and financial education tools. The deal values Stash at an enterprise value of USD 425 million, with payment for 50.1% of the equity interest to be made at closing, and the remaining interest to be paid at fair market value over three years post-closing.

The closing payment will consist of a combination of cash and stock, with subsequent payments to be made in cash and/or stock at Grab's discretion. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026.

Stash's platform and AI-driven financial guidance

Regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Stash manages more than USD 5 billion in assets and serves over one million consumers through its subscription-based app. The platform provides accessible investing, banking, and financial education tools aimed at supporting long-term financial decision-making. Stash also operates StashWorks, a financial wellness solution for US employers designed to help employees build healthier financial habits through education and guided tools.

A central element of Stash's platform is its AI Money Coach, launched in late 2024, which delivers personalised financial guidance tailored to users' life goals and financial circumstances. The tool is built for regulated financial services environments, combining compliance-by-design principles with direct actionability across Stash's product suite.

Strategic rationale and post-closing structure

For Grab, which operates mobility, delivery, and financial services across eight Southeast Asian countries, the acquisition represents an expansion of its fintech capabilities. The company mainly serves consumers and small businesses that lack access to traditional banking products, leveraging ecosystem data to offer lending, insurance, and payment solutions. Grab also operates digital banking services in Singapore, Malaysia, and through an associate in Indonesia.

Following the transaction's close, Stash will remain a standalone entity within Grab's business, retaining its current recurring revenue model, services, and brand. The company's co-founders will continue to lead Stash, which has achieved profitable growth on an adjusted EBITDA basis since its Series H fundraising round in 2025.

Grab plans to support Stash's growth in the US consumer market, while exploring opportunities to introduce its investing solutions, including AI Money Coach, in Southeast Asia over the longer term.