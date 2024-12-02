Belvo has unveiled what it calls its Intelligent Ecosystem, a suite of AI-driven decision-making tools designed to sit on top of open finance infrastructure in Latin America. The launch also includes a refreshed brand identity as the Spain-based company positions itself as an AI-first partner for financial institutions and enterprises across the region.

The new toolset is built to address persistent operational friction in Open Finance, where standard data analysis and complex integrations have slowed adoption despite the sector's growth. Belvo's AI layer aims to automate processes ranging from risk scoring to payment recovery by drawing on models trained on transaction and payment data.

Capabilities and target use cases

The Intelligent Ecosystem targets three areas. First, the company says the platform can reduce the time needed to extract insights by a factor of ten, addressing analytics bottlenecks and shortening decision cycles. Second, the tools allow for the deployment of custom API endpoints and business logic, enabling companies to integrate tailored intelligence into existing workflows. Third, the system incorporates behavioural financial intelligence to identify optimal payment triggers and automate recovery negotiations, with the company claiming up to 20% improvement in recovery rates.

These capabilities are aimed primarily at lending and payments, two segments where operational speed and data accuracy have direct commercial impact. The company states that existing partners have reported a 50% reduction in credit risk and a 20% increase in assigned loan amounts since deploying its proprietary models.

Scale and market position

Belvo currently powers more than 80 million connected accounts across Latin America on the data side and processes over USD 1 billion in annualised total payment volume. In Brazil, the company says it manages more than 10% of all Open Finance consents, a dataset it describes as foundational for training predictive models in the region.

The company counts major financial institutions among its clients. In Mexico, it works with BBVA, Nubank, Banco Azteca, Banamex, and Smart Fit. In Brazil, partners include Inter, Creditas, Mercado Pago, Thomson Reuters, and Latam Airlines. The company has received USD 71 million in investment to date from backers including Kaszek, Quona Capital, Visa, and Citi.

Founded in May 2019, Belvo serves more than 150 clients and operates primarily in Brazil and Mexico. The launch signals a broader shift among Open Finance infrastructure providers toward embedding AI directly into their platforms, moving beyond data aggregation and payment initiation into automated decisioning. As Open Finance regulation continues to mature in Latin America, particularly in Brazil, the ability to turn compliance-driven data access into commercial value through AI could become a competitive differentiator for platforms operating in the region.