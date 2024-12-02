Rezolve Ai has acquired Reward for USD 230 million to combine customer engagement capabilities with conversational commerce and AI infrastructure.

Reward operates customer engagement and commerce media services for banks and retailers, providing transaction-based insights and loyalty programmes.

The transaction integrates Reward's first-party transaction data and engagement channels with Rezolve Ai's conversational commerce platform. The combined infrastructure enables brands to connect with banking customers at purchase intent moments, moving from discovery through personalised conversations to transactions with measurable outcomes.

Transaction insights drive personalised commerce

Gavin Dein, Founder and Deputy Chairman of Reward, underlined Reward's commitment to making everyday spending more rewarding. According to its data, the company has returned more than USD 2.5 billion to customers to date and has also donated approximately USD 20 million to charitable causes. As part of the Rezolve Ai group, Reward plans to continue its mission and further scale its operations.

The acquisition addresses commerce media and conversational AI integration on a unified platform. Reward's transaction insight capabilities combine with Rezolve Ai's real-time conversational commerce technology to enable brands to measure campaign outcomes against actual consumer spending.

International expansion targets multiple regions

Rezolve Ai and Reward maintain relationships with global banks and retailers and have a solid presence across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Through this, the two have an optimal position to facilitate the scalable adoption of AI-driven commerce across retail, banking, and embedded commerce environments at a global level. Additionally, the combined entity plans to leverage Rezolve Ai's presence in the Americas for geographic expansion.

Providing further details on the deal, Jamie Samaha, Chief Executive Officer at Reward, mentioned that becoming part of Rezolve Ai comes as a validation of Reward's business capabilities and the offering it delivers to customers. Working together will allow the two companies to develop an AI-powered commerce platform that brings users across the world to their retail partners. This is set to convert browsing into measurable sales with personalised content at critical moments.

At the time of writing, Rezolve Ai and Reward have not disclosed integration timelines or operational changes following the acquisition.