The round also featured participation from existing investors, such as Union Square Ventures, StepStone Group, Serengeti, and the University of Illinois Foundation, as well as funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.











More about the announcement

The move will enable the fintech to offer its financial solutions to a broader range of customers and increase its investment in IA to improve advisory capabilities. Stash helps its customers take control of their finances, aiming to optimise the way individuals save, invest, and build long-term wealth with AI-driven intelligence.

Stash’s Money Coach AI, its financial guidance platform, converts investing strategies into real-time, customised recommendations for investors. Stash reports that this offering has 2.2 million users who benefited from Money Coach AI, helping them with first investments, generating personalised diversification suggestions, and more. According to the company, one in four users took proactive steps within the first 10 minutes of interaction with the platform, including making an investment, depositing funds, diversifying, or initiating Auto-Stash automatic payments.

Stash aims to make financial advice more accessible for its customers by leveraging AI and enabling people to take control of their money, understand their options, and build wealth, no matter where they’re starting from. Its funding round follows the launch of its Learn & Earn initiative, which delivers short, actionable financial lessons combined with stock rewards and personalised guidance.

Additionally, the platform added the AIS ETF from VistaShares. The exchange-traded fund offers exposure to 80 public stocks that reflect the entire AI supply chain, from data centres to equipment providers. For Stash clients, this means they can invest small amounts into a diversified portfolio for long-term growth and be part of the AI supercycle. The company believes that tech opportunities should benefit everyone, regardless of income, and the AIS ETF is a way of taking action.