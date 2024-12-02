FinVolution Group, a China-based fintech company listed on the NYSE, has announced its entry into the Australian market through the acquisition of Fundo, a local digital lending platform.

According to the official press release, the move marks FinVolution's first expansion into a developed economy, adding Australia to its existing operations across China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan.

The acquisition provides FinVolution with an established local platform through which to apply its data-driven risk pricing and credit technology capabilities to the Australian lending market. The company stated that Australia's mature regulatory framework and demand for digital lending services present a compelling growth opportunity, and that its Australian operations will be aligned with the compliance standards required in a developed economy.

International growth trajectory

The Australian entry forms part of FinVolution's broader international expansion strategy, which the company describes as guided by a localisation approach it refers to as "Local Excellence, Global Outlook". Additionally, international business has become an increasingly significant revenue contributor for the group. In its 2025 financial results, FinVolution reported that international transaction volume grew 38.6% year-on-year to approximately USD 2 billion, with international operations accounting for 31.4% of total revenue in the fourth quarter.

Furthermore, as detailed by company data, as of 31 December 2025, FinVolution has served a cumulative total of 40.7 million users globally and facilitated approximately USD 171.6 billion in cumulative transaction volume.

The Fundo acquisition follows a pattern among Asian fintech companies of entering developed markets through the acquisition of existing licensed platforms rather than pursuing direct regulatory authorisation, a faster route to market that carries lower execution risk in jurisdictions with stringent licensing requirements.

Commenting on the move, Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group, said the Australian entry marks an important step in the company's international expansion and expressed the group's intention to bring responsible, technology-driven financial services to Australian users.