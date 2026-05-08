Credit Karma opens platform to credit-invisible Americans

Intuit Credit Karma has expanded platform access to Americans with no credit history, offering free tools to help them establish credit scores.

The move targets an estimated 17 million Americans who currently lack the credit profile required to access mainstream financial products.

The expansion addresses a structural gap in consumer finance: without a credit history, individuals often cannot meet basic eligibility requirements for renting accommodation or financing a vehicle. The issue is particularly pronounced among younger adults, with Credit Karma noting that nearly half of 18- to 24-year-olds report feeling financially disadvantaged due to the absence of a credit record.

Two tools, two approaches to credit building

Credit-invisible users will gain free access to two specific products. The first service, Credit Spark, draws on alternative spending data, including utility and phone bill payments, to establish a credit history. According to the company, it is the only free credit-building tool that reports on-time payments to TransUnion.

The second product, Credit Builder, operates through a different mechanism: users make consistent payments into a locked savings account, which is linked to a secured line of credit. Activity is reported to all three major US credit bureaus (TransUnion, Equifax, and Experian), providing broader credit profile coverage than Credit Spark alone.

The distinction between the two tools is meaningful for consumers. Credit Spark leverages existing financial behaviour to generate a credit footprint, requiring no new financial commitment, while Credit Builder introduces a savings-linked structure that simultaneously builds credit and accumulates funds.

Addressing generational financial exclusion

The timing reflects broader pressures on younger consumers in the US. Rising living costs and increasing household debt levels have made financial entry points harder to access for those without an established credit record. Courtney Alev, a consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma noted that a generation entering adulthood without credit history creates particular urgency to develop solutions for consumers starting from zero.

Credit Karma, a subsidiary of Intuit, operates as a personal finance platform offering credit monitoring, financial product recommendations, and tax filing services. Through the process of removing the requirement for an existing credit history to create an account, the company is widening its addressable user base while positioning its proprietary tools as an entry point into the broader credit system.