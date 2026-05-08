Velera, a payments-focused credit union service organisation (CUSO) based in the US, has announced it will provide debit and credit card processing services to Cedar Point Federal Credit Union (Cedar Point), a Maryland-based institution with more than 47,000 members and USD 882 million in assets.

The agreement follows a formal request-for-proposal process in which Cedar Point, working alongside advisory partners, evaluated a range of processing providers. Velera was selected on the basis of its card processing capabilities, fraud protection offering, and member and staff support infrastructure. The credit union indicated that finding a provider capable of supporting both operational demands and cardholder expectations was central to its evaluation criteria.

Phased rollout and transition timeline

Velera is scheduled to begin delivering debit and credit card processing support to Cedar Point through a phased rollout running from late 2026 to early 2027. The structured approach is intended to support continuity of service during the transition for both members and operational teams.

Over the decades, Cedar Point has grown into a mid-sized institution managing USD 882 million in assets and serving a membership of more than 47,000. Within the US credit union sector, card programme modernisation has become a recurring strategic consideration as member expectations around digital payments and fraud protection have evolved. For an institution of Cedar Point's scale, selecting a processing partner involves evaluating not only technical capabilities but also the quality of ongoing support for staff who manage card operations day to day.

For Velera, the Cedar Point agreement extends its client base among US credit unions. As a CUSO, Velera operates specifically within the credit union ecosystem, providing technology and payments infrastructure to institutions that, by structure, return value to members rather than external shareholders. Card processing, covering both debit and credit, remains a central service line for CUSOs, given the operational complexity involved and the compliance and fraud management demands associated with running card programmes at scale.

A company official at Cedar Point noted that the selection process centred on finding a provider that could support the operational needs of a growing credit union while meeting cardholder expectations. A Velera representative indicated the arrangement reflects a shared focus on member-oriented service delivery and financial empowerment.