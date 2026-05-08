Juspay and Cumbuca have launched the Open Finance Playground, an open-source developer guide for Brazil's Open Finance ecosystem.

The resource is designed to address a long-standing gap between the country's regulatory documentation and practical developer onboarding.

Adoption gap drives the initiative

Despite operating one of the larger open finance ecosystems globally, Brazil's corporate adoption rate stands at just 3%, compared with 20% in the UK. According to the companies, Brazil's official documentation was structured to meet regulatory requirements rather than to serve as a developer resource, a factor they cite as a key contributor to the adoption disparity.

The Open Finance Playground condenses regulatory specifications into step-by-step implementation workflows covering consent flows, payment initiation, and data access. A live simulator runs alongside each guide, displaying the API calls behind each step in real time. The project is open source and has received backing from INIT, the Payment Transaction Initiators Association.

For Juspay, the resource draws on operational experience building within the Brazilian market. The company entered Brazil operating under Cumbuca's payment institution licence, a structure that, according to the release, allowed it to reach the market 12 to 18 months earlier than an independent build would have permitted. Juspay currently supports Brazilian merchants including Latam Airlines and Food2Save, with integrations for Pix Biométrico and Pix Automático built on Brazil's national real-time payments network.

Cumbuca is described in the source material as a regulatory proxy for Brazil's Open Finance and PIX ecosystem. In addition, its involvement in the Playground reflects the practical knowledge accumulated from years of working within the implementation framework.

The project is positioned as a community resource, open to contributions from developers, financial institutions, and other ecosystem participants. INIT has publicly endorsed the initiative, with its president noting that reducing the time and cost for developers to enter the ecosystem represents a direct mechanism for closing the adoption gap.