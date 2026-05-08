Goldwise has launched GoldwiseConnect, a business-to-business infrastructure platform that allows financial services firms (including banks, fintechs, and wealth platforms) to offer their customers real-time access to physical precious metals trading without building proprietary custody or trading systems.

The UK-based fintech, founded by former Royal Mint executives, announced the platform's immediate availability to partners, with initial integrations already underway. The launch follows the earlier rollout of Goldwise's direct-to-consumer mobile application, which allows individual investors to buy, manage, and sell fractional amounts of allocated physical precious metals in real time.

Addressing structural barriers in precious metals distribution

Historically, offering physical precious metals through a financial platform has required coordination across multiple providers, including liquidity venues, custodians, vault operators, and payment systems. This fragmented structure has created considerable barriers for financial institutions seeking to include precious metals alongside other asset classes.

GoldwiseConnect consolidates these functions into a single integrated solution, combining pricing, execution, and asset storage. The platform covers the full client lifecycle, from onboarding and funding through to trading and custody, and supports gold, silver, platinum, and palladium across multiple currencies and custody locations, including London, Zurich, and New York.

The platform does not offer indirect exposure through derivatives or exchange-traded products. Instead, it supports direct ownership of allocated physical assets, a distinction the company positions as central to its offer. A company co-founder noted that wealth management is shifting towards programmable infrastructure and API-driven access, and that GoldwiseConnect is designed to allow financial institutions to convert user intent into executed trades through a single integration point.

GoldwiseConnect also hosts the Goldwise consumer application, meaning both institutional and retail functions operate through a shared infrastructure layer. The platform's architecture draws on what the World Gold Council has described as the 'gold-as-a-service' model, a framework highlighting the need for more integrated delivery of physical metals to end investors.

Funding and outlook

Goldwise has raised GBP 1.27 million as part of an ongoing pre-seed funding round. Investors include Angel Invest Wales, a programme of the Development Bank of Wales, alongside business angel investors. The company said the capital will support product development and platform growth over the next 12 to 15 months.

The launch positions Goldwise within a growing segment of fintechs seeking to modernise the distribution of physical assets. As financial platforms look to broaden their investment offerings beyond traditional equities and fixed income, infrastructure-as-a-service models for alternative asset classes (including precious metals) are attracting increased attention from both institutional and retail-focused operators.