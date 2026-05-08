Bizcap launches Line of Credit for European SMEs

Bizcap has launched a Line of Credit product in Europe, offering SMEs access to up to EUR 500.000 in revolving working capital.

The product allows businesses to draw down and repay funds on a flexible basis, with charges applied only to capital actually used, and without requiring reapplication for each drawdown.

Expanding European footprint

The launch follows a phased entry into the European market. Bizcap entered Luxembourg in July 2025 before expanding lending operations into Germany in October 2025. According to the company, it facilitated more than EUR 4 million in funding within its first month of operating in Germany, which it has described as its most successful international expansion to date. The Line of Credit product is now being made available across both markets as part of a broader European rollout.

The facility is positioned as an alternative to traditional lending products, which typically require businesses to reapply for each credit event. Bizcap's model instead provides an ongoing capital facility that can be drawn upon as cash flow needs arise, including for stock purchases, supplier payments, payroll, tax obligations, and growth opportunities. The lender states that its underwriting approach assesses overall business financial health rather than relying solely on credit scoring models, a factor the company highlights as central to its ability to serve a wider range of SME profiles.

Partnership-led distribution

Bizcap's European growth strategy relies substantially on relationships with financial advisers, brokers, and intermediary partners. The company attributes a significant portion of its early German results to this channel, citing trust and broker relationships as key drivers of initial volume. The Line of Credit product is being extended to select adviser partners as part of the current rollout phase.

The product has previously been offered in other international markets where Bizcap operates, and the company indicates it has seen consistent demand from SMEs seeking repeat access to working capital rather than one-off financing arrangements.

The European SME lending market has drawn increasing attention from alternative and fintech lenders in recent years, driven in part by persistent gaps in credit availability from traditional banks, particularly for businesses with shorter trading histories or non-standard financial profiles. With this in mind, Bizcap's entry and expansion across Luxembourg and Germany positions it within this segment, competing on speed and flexibility rather than price alone.

The company has not disclosed the total capital committed to the European facility or indicated specific targets for loan volume in 2026.