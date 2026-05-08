NewsFintech

Bizcap launches Line of Credit for European SMEs

SA

Sinziana Albu

08 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchfinancial servicescreditSMEfinancial institutions
Countries:
Europe

News on Fintech

Kalshi raises USD 1 bln at USD 22 bln valuation to target institutions

08 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Goldwise launches GoldwiseConnect for physical precious metals access

08 May 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Bizcap launches Line of Credit for European SMEs

08 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Casha Technologies opens microfinance bank in Nigeria

07 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Lean Technologies expands Pay by Bank on UAE Open Finance rails

07 May 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Expert views on Fintech

The SAASpocalypse and payments: who survives when the per-seat model dies?

07 May 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

Digital payment networks in 2026: bubble, or business infrastructure?

24 Apr 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech

From uncertainty to infrastructure: highlights from FIBE 2026

23 Apr 2026 / 10 min read / Fintech

Money, peace, and the architecture of trust: reflections from Money Motion 2026

18 Mar 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Banking on influence: why creators are moving into fintech

03 Mar 2026 / 8 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright