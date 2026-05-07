Casha Technologies opens microfinance bank in Nigeria

Casha Technologies has established Casha Microfinance Bank in Nigeria under a licence issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The move marks the company's first regulated banking operation on the African continent and signals an expansion of its cross-border payments infrastructure into one of the continent's largest financial markets.

Founded in 2025, Casha Technologies operates a multi-currency, cross-border payment platform designed to facilitate international transactions for individuals and businesses. The company launched its mobile banking application in 2026, offering services including multi-currency accounts, cross-border transfers, and debit card access.

Regulated entry into Nigeria's financial ecosystem

The CBN licence grants Casha Microfinance Bank authorisation to offer retail financial services within Nigeria, with a stated focus on individuals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs. Microfinance banking in Nigeria operates under a distinct regulatory framework administered by the CBN, which governs institutions serving underbanked and financially excluded segments of the population, representing a priority area for Nigerian financial policy in recent years.

Nigeria represents a significant opportunity for fintech operators. The country has a large unbanked population and an established base of mobile internet users, alongside a diaspora remittance corridor that ranks among the largest in sub-Saharan Africa. Regulatory licensing through the CBN provides a degree of legitimacy and access that distinguishes Casha's Nigerian operations from informal or non-bank payment service providers.

Product offering and business-facing tools

In addition to its consumer-facing mobile app, Casha Technologies has introduced Casha Business, a platform directed at merchants and SMEs. The product integrates business banking functions, invoicing, API connectivity, and financial management tools. The company positions this offering as enabling businesses to operate within a digital payments environment without relying on multiple disconnected services.

The 2026 app launch and the Nigerian banking licence together represent the company's principal market entry steps since its founding. Whether the microfinance structure will support the full range of cross-border transfer capabilities described in the company's broader offering will depend on the scope of its CBN authorisation, which governs permissible activities for licensed microfinance banks in Nigeria.

The expansion positions Casha Technologies within a competitive Nigerian fintech landscape that includes both domestic operators and international players seeking CBN-regulated access to the market.