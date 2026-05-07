CSI, a US-based provider of financial software and technology, has announced Customer Intelligence Suite, an AI-powered solution designed to help financial institutions move beyond transaction processing to deliver more contextual customer engagement. The product will enter a pilot programme with customers in Q3 2026, with general availability planned for Q4 2026.

Customer Intelligence Suite aggregates data from core banking, digital banking, payments, deposit and loan origination, and third-party sources to generate AI-driven signals that identify meaningful changes in a customer's financial situation in real time. Signals are designed to surface patterns and emerging needs, such as income shifts suggesting a career change, cash flow patterns indicating a working capital need, or account behaviours suggesting readiness for treasury services or lending, enabling institutions to initiate relevant interactions at the right moment.

Retail and business customer applications

When it comes to retail customers, the suite identifies opportunities, including new entrants to the workforce who may benefit from savings products, shifting income patterns relevant to financing decisions, and potential cash flow constraints calling for budgeting tools or short-term liquidity support. For business customers, the signals cover cash flow trends, payment patterns indicating growth or contraction, and account behaviours signalling commercial product readiness.

Insights are embedded into the CSI NuPoint CRM and within branch and digital channels, giving bankers visibility into customer needs during everyday interactions. The solution draws on data and technology from across the CSI portfolio, including Apiture and Velocity data analytics capabilities.

The product is positioned for community financial institutions, which CSI describes as facing growing pressure to deliver personalised, real-time experiences comparable to those offered by fintechs, while maintaining the relationship-focused approach that has historically differentiated them.

Commenting on the news, Michel Jacobs, Chief Strategy Officer at CSI, noted that Customer Intelligence Suite enables banks to compete more effectively by turning everyday interactions into timely, relevant opportunities that deepen relationships and strengthen their role as partners to the communities they serve.