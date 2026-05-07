Lean Technologies has expanded its Pay by Bank suite in the UAE, built on the country's newly operational Open Finance framework.

The move brings deposits, collections, checkout, and subscription flows under a unified suite, positioning A2A payments as a structured option alongside traditional card networks in the UAE's digital commerce ecosystem.

From A2A infrastructure to regulated Open Finance rails

The latest development marks a transition from a commercially proven A2A model to one built on nationally standardised, regulated rails. The UAE's Open Finance framework, now operationally live, introduces regulated payment initiation, enabling businesses to adopt A2A payments under a clear regulatory structure. Lean's expansion directly leverages this framework, extending its existing capabilities rather than introducing an entirely new product.

Through the process of grouping deposits, collections, checkout, and subscriptions under the Pay by Bank label, Lean is seeking to increase the visibility and consistency of A2A payments within the market: addressing a fragmentation that has historically made it harder for businesses to evaluate and adopt the model at scale.

Open Finance as a policy-to-deployment pathway

The UAE's approach to Open Finance has followed a structured rollout, translating regulatory policy into deployable infrastructure at a pace that distinguishes it within the region. For payment service providers, the operationalisation of regulated payment initiation creates a clear compliance and integration pathway, representing a factor that is likely to influence enterprise adoption decisions.

Lean's positioning reflects this dynamic. With four years of A2A transaction data and an established enterprise client base, the company enters the regulated Open Finance phase with commercial validation already in place. The expansion represents an effort to build on that foundation rather than establish a new market presence.

In addition, the broader implication for the UAE's payments landscape is notable. As one of the more digitally connected economies in the Middle East, the country's ability to translate Open Finance regulation into live infrastructure relatively quickly may serve as a reference point for other markets in the region pursuing similar frameworks.

For businesses operating in sectors such as digital commerce and financial services, the availability of regulated A2A payment infrastructure broadens the range of payment methods they can offer to end users, reducing structural dependency on card-based models that carry higher processing costs.