Pleo, a European corporate spend management platform, and iplicit, a UK and Ireland-focused cloud accounting software provider, have announced a strategic partnership to embed Pleo's corporate card and spend management capabilities within iplicit's platform via Pleo Embedded. At the time of writing, integration work is currently underway.

Once live, organisations using iplicit will be able to sync expense data into the accounting platform in real time, with transactions flowing from point of capture through to reporting without manual data transfer. The integration extends iplicit's existing expense management functionality with smart corporate cards, both physical and virtual, advanced spend controls, and AI-powered spend optimisation recommendations powered by Pleo.

Mid-market focus and operational impact

The partnership aims to address a fragmentation problem common among mid-market finance teams, where disconnected financial tools create data silos, delayed visibility, and manual reconciliation overhead. By embedding Pleo's spend management layer directly within iplicit, organisations gain a continuously updated view of their financial position without switching between systems.

iplicit serves businesses that have outgrown entry-level accounting software or are moving away from legacy on-premises systems. The Pleo integration is designed to meet the more complex expense management requirements of that customer segment, distributing cards across organisations while maintaining full finance team visibility and control, and removing the need for finance teams to chase payments and receipts.

Commenting on the move, Ben Crow, VP Partnerships at iplicit, noted that specialist expense management has been a consistent request from mid-market finance teams who want a single, connected view of spending, and that Pleo aims to provide the technology that expands iplicit's capabilities. Kunal Galav, VP of Pleo Embedded, added that iplicit's integration will benefit its customers through improved spend control and awareness, while providing iplicit with new revenue streams and a closer customer relationship without additional build.