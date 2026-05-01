MoonPay has acquired Sodot and launched MoonPay Institutional, a digital asset infrastructure platform targeting financial institutions.

Sodot, founded in 2023, specialises in self-hosted multi-party computation (MPC) and trusted execution environment (TEE) products for secure key management. Prior to the acquisition, the company had secured over USD 50 billion in transactions and protected more than ten million wallets for clients, including eToro, BitGo, Flow Traders, and Exodus. Its platform has been audited by Trail of Bits, NCC Group, and Halborn, and holds SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

MoonPay has indicated it intends to continue investing in Sodot's operations in Israel, where the company was built on expertise in cryptography and cybersecurity.

Institutional infrastructure and market context

The launch of MoonPay Institutional comes against a backdrop of growing institutional demand for digital asset exposure. Stablecoin transaction volume reached USD 33 trillion in 2025, with the first quarter of 2026 alone exceeding USD 28 trillion, according to Federal Reserve research. At the same time, total stablecoin market capitalisation has surpassed USD 317 billion, reflecting growth of over 50% since early 2025. Research from Nomura Securities indicates that over two-thirds of institutional investors now want exposure to decentralised finance (DeFi) yields, while Goldman Sachs data suggests 71% of institutional asset managers plan to increase their digital asset exposure over the next 12 months.

Platform capabilities

MoonPay Institutional was developed in order to offer an integrated technology stack built natively on-chain and designed to be interoperable across multiple protocol networks. Core capabilities span wallet infrastructure and key management using Sodot's MPC and TEE architecture, institutional-grade custody through MoonPay Trust Company, a New York Limited Purpose Trust Company regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS), a crypto API vault for managing credentials across exchanges and liquidity venues, as well as low-latency trade execution with cross-chain collateral mobility.

The platform also provides access to aggregated over-the-counter (OTC) and DeFi liquidity across more than 200 chains and protocols, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Arbitrum, and Hyperliquid. For payments, MoonPay Institutional supports white-label stablecoin issuance, reserve management, and cross-border settlement in over 120 fiat currencies, with integrations including PayPal, Paysafe, and Deel. MoonPay's broader payments network connects to over 7.500 merchants, wallets, and applications.

Client solutions are available through direct integration, embedded deployment, or white-label products. Existing Sodot customers will continue to receive uninterrupted access to their products and support following the acquisition.