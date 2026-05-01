NewsM&A and Investments

MoonPay acquires Sodot and launches institutional platform

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Sinziana Albu

01 May 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionproduct launchcrypto servicescrypto paymentsstablecoins
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