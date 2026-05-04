OppFi has agreed to acquire BNC National Bank and its parent BNCcorp for approximately USD 130 million, combining the online lending platform's digital finance capabilities with BNC's national banking charter under unified OCC and Federal Reserve supervision.

The deal marks a significant structural shift for OppFi, which currently operates by connecting consumers to community bank partners for instalment loans. BNC held approximately USD 1.1 billion in total assets and approximately USD 1 billion in total deposits as of the end of 2024. Under the terms of the transaction, the combined entity will operate under a single regulatory framework, consolidating what had been separate compliance and risk management structures.

New product capabilities and strategic rationale

The acquisition is expected to expand OppFi's addressable product range beyond its existing consumer lending focus. The combined entity would be positioned to offer Small Business Administration lending, secured consumer lending, and wealth management services – product categories that are more readily accessible under a national bank charter than through non-bank partnership arrangements.

A company official described the combination as a measure designed to simplify compliance and strengthen risk management, while positioning the business for longer-term growth and scalability. OppFi has historically focused on consumers who have been underserved by traditional banks, and the national charter is expected to broaden its ability to serve that segment through a wider range of financial products.

Regulatory context and sector-wide momentum

The transaction arrives amid a broader acceleration in fintech-to-bank conversion activity. The OCC received 14 de novo charter applications in 2025 alone, a figure that nearly matches the total received across the preceding four years. By mid-March 2025, four new applications had been approved and more than seven additional ones were under review. The pace has drawn a response from the Bank Policy Institute, a bank trade group that has reportedly considered litigation challenging the volume of approvals.

Earlier fintech-to-bank conversions relied heavily on acquisitions as a route to regulatory certainty and speed to market. However, acquiring chartered institutions also introduces complexity, including legacy infrastructure, cultural integration challenges, and balance sheet structures built for conventional banking operations. Whether OppFi's transaction navigates those constraints successfully will bear watching as a reference point for similar deals in the pipeline.

The OCC's current posture toward fintech-bank convergence is widely regarded as less restrictive than that of the prior administration, and the volume of applications suggests that non-bank lenders which have outgrown partnership models are treating charter acquisition as a viable structural path.