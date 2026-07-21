ACI Worldwide has reportedly started exploring a sale of its billing division at a valuation of USD 1.5 billion.

The US-based payment technology provider is reportedly working with investment bankers to assess a potential divestment of its billing business, according to anonymous sources cited by Reuters. Preliminary discussions with prospective buyers, including private equity firms, are said to have already begun. No formal timeline or transaction structure has been disclosed, and the process remains at an early stage, based on the sources' account.

Recent restructuring of business segments

The exploration of a sale follows a restructuring move made by ACI Worldwide in 2025, when the company combined its banking and merchant businesses into a single payment software segment. At the time, the company said the consolidation was intended to simplify its operating structure and improve execution across its core payments business. The billing division, which supplies software enabling companies to bill customers and collect payments digitally, was kept as a separate reporting segment throughout this reorganisation, distinguishing it from the newly unified payment software unit.

Financial performance of the billing segment

According to the company's annual filing, the billing division generated approximately USD 818 million in revenue and USD 141 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2025. These figures indicate that the unit represents a substantial share of ACI Worldwide's overall business, and the reported USD 1.5 billion valuation under discussion would value the division at roughly ten times its adjusted EBITDA for that year.

Market context

The billing software space serves companies across multiple industries that require recurring invoicing and digital payment collection capabilities, a segment that has drawn continued interest from private equity investors seeking software assets with predictable, subscription-like revenue streams. A sale of this scale, if it proceeds, would mark one of the more significant portfolio changes for ACI Worldwide since its 2025 segment reorganisation, and would leave the company more concentrated on its combined banking and merchant payment software operations.

As the process is still in its early phases, it remains unclear whether ACI Worldwide will proceed with a full sale, a partial divestment, or another form of transaction, and no buyer has yet been confirmed. Further developments regarding the potential transaction, including buyer interest and possible timelines, are expected to emerge as discussions progress.