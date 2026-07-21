NewsM&A and Investments

ACI Worldwide reportedly explores USD 1.5 bln sale of billing unit

CP

Claudia Pincovski

21 Jul 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionpaymentsinvestmenttransactionsfinancial services
Companies:
ACI Worldwide
Countries:
World

News on M&A and Investments

ACI Worldwide reportedly explores USD 1.5 bln sale of billing unit

21 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / M&A and Investments

DataExpert Group acquires ADO Security

20 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / M&A and Investments

CSI acquires Qolo to strengthen commercial banking offering

15 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Mastercard examines sale of UK payments subsidiary Vocalink

13 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Nium acquires Cypher to expand fiat-to-on-chain infrastructure

10 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

News on Fintech

MariBank, Shopee partner on bonus interest rates in SG

21 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Revolut launches Australian bank after securing ADI licence

21 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Payfinia, MAP partner on embedded credit union payments

20 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Payouts.com launches Digital Employee AI agents

20 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Wollette, Yapily partner on automated wallet funding

17 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright