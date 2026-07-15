NewsM&A and Investments

CSI acquires Qolo to strengthen commercial banking offering

CP

Claudia Pincovski

15 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
acquisitionmergerfintechtreasurypayments
Countries:
World

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