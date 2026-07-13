Mastercard has reportedly explored selling a majority stake in its UK payments subsidiary Vocalink to a consortium of UK banks.

According to Reuters, the move is understood to respond to concerns about a critical UK payments asset being under US ownership.

Vocalink designs, builds, and operates bank account-based payment systems in the UK. Its infrastructure processes more than 90% of salaries, over 70% of household bills, and 98% of state benefits paid in the country, according to the company's website. This positions Vocalink as a central component of the UK's retail payments infrastructure, underpinning Bacs payments and the Faster Payments system.

Ownership history and deal value

Mastercard acquired Vocalink in 2016 for approximately EUR 820 million (GBP 701 million) from a consortium of British banks. Under the terms reportedly under discussion, a 51% stake could be valued at around EUR 468 million (GBP 400 million). DeliveryCo, an entity backed by several UK banks and payment companies, has been named as a potential buyer, though this has not been confirmed by any of the parties involved.

Regulatory backdrop

The reported stake sale comes as the Bank of England has expressed growing concern about the limited competition between Mastercard and Visa, which together handle the majority of UK retail card payments. Regulatory scrutiny of the two networks has intensified in recent years amid broader debate over resilience and ownership concentration in payments infrastructure considered critical to the UK economy.

Vocalink itself has faced regulatory action. The Bank of England fined the company EUR 13.9 million (GBP 11.9 million) in July 2025 for shortcomings in its risk management and governance arrangements, a decision that placed additional scrutiny on the entity's operational oversight.

Market implications

Should the transaction proceed, it would represent a partial reversal of Mastercard's 2016 acquisition and could address regulatory concerns regarding the concentration of ownership over systemically important UK payments infrastructure under a single, foreign-domiciled operator.

A sale to a bank-backed consortium would also reintroduce a degree of domestic ownership over infrastructure processing the bulk of UK salary, benefit, and household bill payments. No timeline for a potential agreement has been disclosed, and the discussions remain at an exploratory stage, according to the sources cited by the Financial Times.