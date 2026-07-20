DataExpert Group acquires ADO Security

DataExpert Group has acquired Copenhagen-based ADO Security to expand its cybersecurity services across Europe.

The Netherlands-based cybersecurity described the deal as a step toward building a broader end-to-end cybersecurity offering for organisations operating across the region. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Combining detection, response and offensive security capabilities

ADO Security specialises in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Offensive Security Services, including penetration testing and red teaming, alongside strategic cybersecurity advisory work. DataExpert's existing portfolio covers Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR), Threat Intelligence, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), and cyber investigations, supported by an established network across Europe.

Following the acquisition, the combined organisation will offer services spanning security assessments, penetration testing, threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, incident response, digital investigations, regulatory compliance and cyber advisory. DataExpert stated that customers of both companies will continue working with their existing teams while gaining access to a wider range of services and international capabilities.

Market context

The companies pointed to cybersecurity's shift from an operational IT function to a boardroom-level concern, driven by the increasing sophistication, frequency and geopolitical dimension of cyber threats. According to the companies, this has led organisations to look for security partners able to combine technical expertise, continuous threat monitoring and the scale needed to address cross-border security challenges, prompting providers in the sector to widen their service scope and invest in supporting technologies.

Ivo Paul Tummers, CEO of DataExpert Group, said the acquisition combines complementary capabilities and is intended to support customers across the cyber lifecycle, from prevention and detection through to response and recovery. Kim Skov Nielsen, CEO of ADO Security, said the deal allows the company to expand its service portfolio and contribute to a broader cybersecurity offering across Europe.

Integration plans

DataExpert said the integration process will focus on preserving the capabilities of both organisations while identifying opportunities for further development. The transaction forms part of DataExpert's stated ambition to grow its position among cybersecurity providers in Europe and to support intelligence-driven, end-to-end security services for law enforcement agencies, governments and commercial organisations.

DataExpert operates across Europe, delivering DFIR, MDR, Threat Intelligence, GRC, cyber investigations and digital forensic technologies. ADO Security has operated in the Nordic market, providing MDR services alongside penetration testing and red teaming through its own platform.