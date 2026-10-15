SEON, a fraud prevention and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance platform, announced a global partnership with Yuno. Yuno provides payments and financial services infrastructure for enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets. Under the agreement, Yuno customers gain direct access to SEON’s fraud prevention and identity verification capabilities through the same infrastructure they use to manage payments globally. Yuno connects businesses to more than 1,000 payment methods across 190 countries through a single integration.

Vendor-agnostic model supports provider choice

Yuno operates a vendor-agnostic model that lets customers choose the fraud and risk providers that fit their requirements. The partnership adds SEON to these options, so merchants can use its tools without building a separate integration. According to Yuno, businesses expanding globally need their fraud and risk infrastructure to scale as quickly as their payments infrastructure. The company said the agreement gives customers another option for managing fraud and identity verification across markets, which they can enable through the systems they already use for payments.

SEON’s platform evaluates risk across the full customer journey using more than 1,100 real-time data signals. These signals include digital footprint data, device intelligence, and behavioural data drawn from ongoing account activity. The platform applies these signals throughout the customer relationship, combining fraud prevention with identity verification and AML compliance.

Fragmented fraud prevention across markets

The partnership addresses a gap between payments and fraud infrastructure. Payment orchestration allows global payments infrastructure to scale quickly, but fraud prevention often remains fragmented across markets and providers. For merchants expanding internationally, this creates gaps in coverage, as fraud patterns change by geography, payment method, and customer behaviour.

According to SEON, merchants scaling internationally face fraud patterns that differ across these dimensions, and the partnership gives businesses on Yuno’s platform fraud prevention and identity verification that covers all of them. For SEON, the agreement extends its tools to the enterprise merchants, banks, and wallets connected to Yuno’s infrastructure. For Yuno customers, the collaboration places payments and fraud management within the same infrastructure layer, reducing the number of separate integrations needed as they enter new markets.