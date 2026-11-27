Zodia Custody, the cryptocurrency custody unit of UK-based Standard Chartered, detected the breach on Monday, 23 November 2026, after identifying what Richard Clark, CEO of Zodia Custody, described as attempts to probe its systems. In response, the company took offline the software that allows institutional clients’ systems to connect directly to its platform. According to an emailed statement from Clark, reported by Reuters, the service has since been restored, and affected clients and regulators have been notified.

Scope of the exposed information

On Tuesday, 24 November 2026, Zodia Custody established that an unauthorised party had gained access to client information, which the company characterised as limited. The data involved included organisation details and, for a small number of clients and employees, a business contact name and email address.

Clark stated that, based on the investigation conducted so far, no unauthorised transactions have taken place. On the findings disclosed to date, the exposure cdoes ot concern client assets. The company’s assessment reflects the investigation’s status at the time of the statement, and Zodia Custody has not indicated whether further findings are expected.

The sequence of events shows the incident moving from detection to confirmed data access within two days. The service affected at the outset was the direct integration channel used by institutional clients.

Implications for Standard Chartered’s digital asset strategy

The breach comes weeks after Standard Chartered increased its stake in Zodia Custody to 100%, as the Asia- and Africa-focused lender expands its cryptocurrency business amid growing mainstream adoption of digital assets. Taking full ownership of the unit brought its operations entirely under the bank’s control, and the incident has been described by Reuters as a setback for the bank’s ambitions in the sector.

Market reaction on the day the breach was reported did not reflect immediate investor concern. Standard Chartered’s London-listed shares rose 2.6% on 26 November 2026.

The Zodia Custody incident adds to a growing list of cybersecurity events affecting financial institutions, as attackers deploy increasingly sophisticated tools. It remains unclear whether artificial intelligence played any role in this case.

For banks building out digital asset businesses, the episode places attention on the connectivity layer linking institutional clients to custody platforms. In this instance, the direct connection software was the service Zodia Custody chose to suspend after detecting the probing attempts, and the notification of regulators indicates that the incident falls within the supervisory reporting obligations the company operates under.