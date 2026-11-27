Australia's Federal Court has ordered Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to pay AUD 8 million (USD 5.2 million) in penalties over a 2023 cyber incident.

The penalty follows civil penalty proceedings brought by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in August 2026, after the bank agreed to pay the proposed amount, subject to court approval. Bendigo Bank admitted it had breached its obligations under the Banking Executive Accountability Regime (BEAR) in relation to the incident, which involved its Alliance Bank business.

Unauthorised access to customer accounts

In the 2023 incident, a hacker gained access to about 257 Alliance Bank customer accounts and made 286 unauthorised transactions totalling around AUD 490,000 (USD 320,000), affecting 87 customers. Bendigo Bank reimbursed all affected customers, including AUD 140,000 (USD 91,000) it could not recover. At the time, Bendigo Bank operated the Alliance Bank network under its banking licence through five authorised representatives.

In approving the penalty, Justice O'Bryan found that Bendigo Bank had breached its BEAR obligations, declaring that it failed to have adequate customer authentication controls to prevent and detect unauthorised access to Alliance Bank accounts, a systemic testing programme, and appropriate governance and risk management for the information security of the IT system used for Alliance Bank customers' digital access.

Accountability for IT operations

The court also found that Bendigo Bank failed to ensure that Alliance Bank's IT operations were covered in the accountability statements of accountable persons at the bank and its subsidiaries. According to APRA, the bank has since remediated the issues that led to the incident. The five Alliance Bank representatives were AWA Mutual, BDCU, Circle Mutual, Service One Mutual, and Nova Mutual.

Therese McCarthy Hockey, Deputy Chair of APRA, stated that the orders are a reminder that banks, insurers, and superannuation trustees must take their cyber security obligations seriously, particularly as the risk of cyber attacks rises with developments in frontier AI. According to McCarthy Hockey, APRA expects regulated entities to have strong cyber protection systems and to test those controls regularly. BEAR sets accountability obligations for authorised deposit-taking institutions and their senior executives.