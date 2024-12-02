AU10TIX has been selected by Microsoft Security to act as a premier identity verification (IDV) issuer on the Microsoft Entra platform.

The alliance matches AU10TIX’s “verify once, use everywhere” strategy, offering its IDV and biometric technology to Microsoft Entra Verified ID for secure and decentralised credentials that optimise security worldwide. With the integration, businesses can issue and accept digital credentials that support users in verifying their identity easily across multiple industries and services.

Advancing secure and decentralised identity verification

The solution is currently available directly through the Microsoft Security Store. Using advanced cryptographic techniques, AU10TIX’s Verified ID aims to make sure that privacy, authenticity, and data integrity are integral, while removing the need for repeat verification processes and offering users better control over their information with minimal security risks.

As organisations face rising fraud threats and more rigorous regulatory demands, verified IDs offer a scalable and privacy-driven approach to identity verification. Some benefits of adopting AU10TIX’s Verified ID include real-time processing, which reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud, improved security with cryptographic techniques, more convenient verification that allows users to confirm their identity with minimal interaction, and reduced liability, as it complies with privacy and data minimisation regulations.

It also helps with account recovery workflows by reauthenticating users with document and biometric verification before access to corporate systems is restored, offering an additional layer of assurance for organisations. Verified ID provides identity verification across multiple sectors, including workforce management, education, and healthcare.

In addition to IDV and biometric checks, AU10TIX’s solution equips enterprises with improved protection through a multi-layered defence framework, leveraging AU10TIX’s Serial Fraud Monitor for its consortium data to detect and prevent repeated fraud attempts. Analysing signals from a global network of identity verification activity helps detect patterns of fraud across different platforms and services, offering businesses the ability to intercept fraudsters in the early stages of attack.