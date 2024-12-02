Experian has partnered with CleverChain to offer AI-driven global due diligence intelligence to businesses working internationally.

This initiative comes as global trade expands and businesses face pressure to meet strict financial crime regulatory requirements and complex cross-border ownership structures, such as KYB, KYC, and AML checks.

AI due diligence solutions

Leveraging AI-powered due diligence solutions, companies can expedite checks, optimise efficiency, and better manage compliance. Using Experian’s compliance and technology expertise and CleverChain’s AI-powered capabilities and global network connections, clients benefit from contextual intelligence on multiple risk dimensions, including ethical, reputational, operational, and financial risks.

This ultimately helps detect high-risk activities, suspicious behaviours, and hidden patterns, while maintaining strong risk controls, improved efficiency, and better customer experiences. The new due diligence reports are now available to Experian clients.

Experian believes that the alliance with CleverChain contributes significantly to global due diligence, a key component in KYB processes and the fight against cybercrime. Leveraging automation, businesses can accelerate compliance operations from days to minutes, improving risk controls and offering greater value to users. This results in a simpler experience that supports businesses and organisations in keeping up with an ever-increasing interconnected ecosystem.

CleverChain mentioned that, by unifying its data intelligence with Experian’s expertise in data, technology, and analytics, the partnership delivers s solution aimed at strengthening financial institutions’ ability to detect and prevent financial crime while simplifying compliance around the world. Together, the two companies plan to transform complex data into actionable insights, allowing smarter and faster risk management to be implemented.

CleverChain is a real-time intelligence platform for verifying, assessing, and monitoring companies, individuals and digital wallets. It focuses on global data with explainable AI to offer actionable information and large-scale automation. VERA, its autonomous AI Digital Due Diligence Agent, offers contextual end-to-end due diligence based on the users’ individual policies, including audit logs and quality assurance checks. Other solutions, such as its AI Digital Consultants KIRA and LEXI, enable in-depth investigations and regulatory reviews interactively.