Trulioo has announced that it has joined Google’s Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in order to help build trust and security in agent-led payments.

Following this announcement, the initiative will deepen Trulioo’s collaboration with Google, which leverages the Trulioo Global Identity Platform for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification across its overall payments organisation, including fraud prevention and abuse mitigation.

The Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), launched by Google, was developed in order to provide an open, secure, and standardised framework for digital payments that connects financial institutions, fintechs, and merchants through the use of a unified, protected infrastructure. The protocol is expected to design a common language for the manner in which AI agents can initiate and complete transactions on behalf of users while also maintaining transparency, authorisation, and compliance across ecosystems.

Bringing trust, consent, and accountability to agent-led payments

According to the official press release, as part of AP2, Trulioo is expected to bring its experience in identity verification and trust infrastructure in order to improve the manner in which Digital Agent Passport (DAP) can be leveraged in conjunction with AP2 to convey trust for agent-led transactions. At the same time, in tandem with the Trulioo Know Your Agent (KYA) framework, the DAP is expected to introduce a verifiable trust layer within the existing AP2 framework, while also serving as a neutral trust fabric that ensures every digital agent is authenticated, authorised, and accountable before the transacting process.

Through the process of joining AP2, the company will also have the opportunity to define the identity backbone for autonomous payments, where verified agents are set to transact transparently, responsibly, and at machine speed. Furthermore, this represents the architecture and the future development of trusted agentic commerce.

Google announced the launch of Agent Payments Protocol (AP2) in September 2025, developed as an open protocol in collaboration with payments and technology companies for initiating and transacting agent-led payments across platforms. It was designed to be utilised as an extension of the Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol and Model Context Protocol (MCP), and based on industry rules and standards, as it is expected to create a payment-agnostic framework for users, merchants, and payment providers to transact more efficiently across all types of payment methods.

Moreover, Google has been working with a diverse group of over 60 organisations to support the advancement of agentic payments. Among them, the company mentioned Adyen, American Express, Ant International, Coinbase, Etsy, Forter, Intuit, JCB, Mastercard, Mysten Labs, PayPal, Revolut, Salesforce, ServiceNow, UnionPay International, Worldpay, and more.