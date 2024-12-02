Bolt has announced the launch of Bolt ID, which aims to help merchants and shoppers reduce the growing risks associated with synthetic identity fraud.

Following this announcement, the system was developed in order to operate across Bolt's checkout network and strengthen the integrity of shopper identity without requiring users to create an account or opt into a marketing programme.

In addition, the product functions as a security control that verifies key elements of identity during the process of checkout, giving merchants and consumers the possibility to complete transactions with improved confidence.

Verifying device possession and connecting identity signals across Bolt's checkout network to strengthen consumer protection

According to the official press release, many systems still assume that identity is fixed, when in reality it shifts across multiple devices, retailers, and moments of intent, as gaps often appear between those systems, and it is important to close them for the sake of the consumer. Bolt ID was developed in order to move the industry toward that standard by confirming that a real person is behind a purchase, while also giving shoppers more agency and a layer of protection that strengthens their sense of safety without adding unnecessary friction.

Bolt’s checkout network spans many merchants and allows the company to observe multiple signals that would otherwise appear unrelated. At the same time, this perspective makes it possible for the institution to see when data repeats across retailers in ways that indicate the formation of synthetic profiles. With this in mind, Bolt ID is expected to connect these signals in order to protect genuine shoppers and block the transactions that appear to rely on manipulated identity information.

A central feature of Bolt ID is the overall use of one-time passwords or passkeys as proof that the person attempting a purchase has access to the device tied to a known email. As synthetic fraudsters often obtain personal information, they also rarely control a victim's device, so confirming device possession makes it harder for synthetic identities to succeed in their strategy. Moreover, through the process of confirming that a real person is behind a purchase, Bolt ID reduces the overall likelihood that shoppers will see unauthorised use of their information or face the downstream consequences of synthetic fraud.

The product also strengthens data integrity by allowing shoppers to leverage verified delivery and contact information from prior successful transactions. This process aims to reduce the risk of manipulated address entries that pair a real email with a fraudulent delivery location. Furthermore, if a shopper chooses not to verify their device, the transaction will still have the possibility to proceed, but it is treated as higher risk. Bolt will notify the shopper if their information was used without verification so that they can take further action if needed.

The introduction of Bolt ID aligns with established privacy and consumer protection standards, as the process confirms that a transaction is being completed by the person who appears to own the associated device and contact information, and it is used only for identity verification and fraud prevention, not for marketing enrollment or personalisation.