Silent Push acquires HYAS

Silent Push, a cybersecurity firm, has acquired HYAS, an adversary infrastructure platform offering protection and security, to expand its customer base and secure additional defence.

Unifying HYAS Insight with Silent Push’s platform allows customers to leverage HYAS’s unique data, infrastructure intelligence, and capabilities, as well as Silent Push’s adversary and infrastructure reconnaissance technologies for strengthened security. The acquisition will extend the preemptive cyber defence vendor’s global presence and offer improved cybersecurity solutions.

Combining two cybersecurity players for improved solutions

Silent Push is a preemptive cybersecurity intelligence company, offering a complete view of emerging threat infrastructure while exposing malicious actors through its Indicators Of Future Attack data, blocking hidden threats. The platform is available via API, integrating with any number of security tools and offering automated enrichment and actionable insights.

Its solution offers a wider view of emerging threat infrastructure in real time by exposing malicious activity through its Indicators Of Future Attack data. This way, the company supports security teams to block hidden threats, discover unknown infrastructure, and avoid risk and loss. The HYAS Insight integration will contribute to the company’s Total View, which consolidates comprehensive Domain and IP intelligence into a single platform.

HYAS expressed positive sentiments regarding the partnership, saying that its mission is to support organisations in detecting malicious infrastructure usage to block attacks before they occur, prevent fraud, speed up time to close, and complete tasks and missions. Joining Silent Push allows HYAS to provide better solutions for security and investigation for teams, leveraging intelligence against cyber threats, financial fraud, and criminal activities committed by bad actors. HYAS’s leadership and team will join Silent Push, with operations continuing under the latter’s brand.

The two companies share similar visions and work culture, bringing together their unique capabilities to improve both of their solutions. This will deliver a more comprehensive security portfolio for preemptive and proactive security, strengthening Silent Push’s go-to-market strategies as it expand their global footprint.