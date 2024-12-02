TransactionLink joins The Payments Association

TransactionLink has joined The Payments Association to engage with the payments community on KYB automation and compliance.

Following this announcement, TransactionLink, a KYB automation platform, has become a member of The Payments Association (TPA), the UK-based membership organisation for the payments sector.

The move gives TransactionLink a formal channel through which to contribute to industry working groups, research initiatives, and events focused on compliance, onboarding, and risk management. The company's platform targets banks, payment service providers, acquirers, and financial institutions seeking to automate KYB and enhanced due diligence (EDD) processes without relying on engineering resource.

Platform capabilities and client base

According to the official press release, TransactionLink's offering combines white-label customer onboarding forms with a no-code business logic builder and a case management system. The platform is designed to handle global registry data sourcing, primary document collection, ownership structure mapping, and EDD procedures, with the stated aim of reducing friction in merchant and corporate onboarding while supporting compliance requirements.

KYB has remained a persistent operational challenge for financial institutions and payment firms. As regulatory requirements around business verification and anti-money laundering have grown more demanding across both the UK and EU, demand for configurable, automated compliance workflows has increased. Manual processes and rigid systems have struggled to keep pace with the volume and complexity of corporate onboarding, particularly for firms operating across multiple jurisdictions.

A company representative noted that onboarding volumes and regulatory pressure are driving demand for more adaptable compliance tooling, and that membership of The Payments Association is intended to support closer engagement with the broader payments community. Moreover, The Payments Association brings together payment networks, banks, fintechs, consultancies, and technology providers across the UK and Europe. Its activities include policy engagement, industry research, training, and events, with a focus on facilitating collaboration across the ecosystem.

TransactionLink's membership is expected to involve participation in working groups addressing compliance automation and onboarding efficiency.