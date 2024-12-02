Novobanco has selected Feedzai as its strategic platform partner to modernise fraud and AML prevention across the bank.

Following this announcement, Portugal-based Novobanco has selected Feedzai as its technology partner for a multi-year programme aimed at consolidating its fraud prevention and AML operations onto a single, unified platform.

The agreement builds on an initial collaboration established in 2023, when Feedzai was first deployed to protect Novobanco's digital channels through its Digital Trust and Transaction Fraud for Banking solutions. That initial phase focused on securing online and mobile banking journeys.

From fragmented systems to unified risk management

According to the official press release, in 2025, the partnership expanded in scope. Novobanco extended its Transaction Fraud for Banking capabilities and integrated Feedzai's AML suite into a single environment. Alongside the technology shift, the bank restructured its internal teams, merging KYC, AML, and fraud functions into a unified Economic Crime Prevention unit. The move reflects a broader industry trend away from siloed compliance structures, where fraud and AML teams operate on separate systems and data sets with limited cross-visibility.

Through the process of consolidating risk signals into one platform, Novobanco is now able to identify connections between suspicious behaviours that were previously difficult to detect across disconnected systems. The bank states that the transition is already producing measurable results, including improved alert quality, shorter investigation times, and stronger detection of customer and transactional risk across the full customer lifecycle.

A key component of the programme was the integration of watchlist screening technology provided by Neterium, a specialist in real-time sanctions and compliance screening. The introduction of Neterium's screening capability has reduced false positives and lowered the volume of rules requiring manual maintenance, allowing risk teams to redirect capacity towards higher-value investigative work. For customers, the improvements are intended to result in faster onboarding and fewer unwarranted transaction disruptions.

Planned expansion into cybersecurity and behavioural risk

Novobanco has indicated that further phases of the programme are planned. These include event-based customer risk reviews triggered by behavioural changes, broader fraud detection coverage across additional channels, and the integration of further risk and Digital Trust modules. The bank is also looking to extend coverage into cybersecurity use cases.

The single-platform approach is designed to allow the bank to adapt to new threat patterns and shifting regulatory requirements without increasing operational complexity, a consideration that has become increasingly relevant as EU supervisory authorities continue to tighten financial crime compliance expectations across the banking sector.

Feedzai, which positions itself in the risk management and financial crime prevention technology space, works with financial institutions around the world. The Novobanco programme represents one of its more comprehensive deployments, combining transaction fraud, AML, and watchlist screening capabilities under a unified architecture.

A company official at Feedzai noted that the shift towards combined fraud and AML platforms reflects a wider movement across the banking industry, as institutions seek to address financial crime as an interconnected risk rather than a set of discrete compliance obligations.