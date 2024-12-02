Alhamrani Universal, a provider of ATM solutions, has deployed the INETCO BullzAI cyber-fraud prevention platform to safeguard its regional payments ecosystem.

The platform, introduced through INETCO’s global partner Stanchion Payments, enables real-time monitoring of transactions across self-service and digital channels, ensuring secure, reliable, and compliant payment experiences.

Alhamrani Universal supports the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by advancing digital transformation and partnering with banks and merchants throughout the region. By leveraging INETCO BullzAI, the company can monitor every transaction step, detect suspicious activity, and ensure the legitimacy of all terminals. This real-time visibility allows Alhamrani Universal to maintain operational efficiency while protecting customers, partners, and regulators.

Real-time fraud prevention and transaction intelligence

The deployment of INETCO BullzAI provides detailed insights into transaction activity, including volumes, terminal performance, and behavioural patterns. The platform uses AI-driven behavioral modeling and self-training machine learning to detect anomalies instantly, preventing fraud such as account takeovers, BIN attacks, card-not-present fraud, and AI-driven bot attacks. These capabilities allow the system to adapt continuously to emerging threats without the need for external data scientists or manual intervention.

Recent data underscores the urgency of robust fraud prevention. According to PwC’s 2025 Global Digital Trust Insights report, 15% of financial services organisations in the Middle East reported breaches costing over USD 100,000, while 13% suffered losses exceeding USD 1 million. The rapid adoption of cloud technologies and generative AI has expanded the cyberattack surface, increasing vulnerability to sophisticated attacks. By integrating AI-driven fraud prevention, Alhamrani Universal can reduce financial and reputational risk while enabling faster, more reliable transaction processing.

INETCO BullzAI also offers comprehensive payment intelligence, providing full access to transaction message fields for flexible rule creation, adaptive behavioural analysis, and detailed reporting. The platform pre-emptively blocks high-risk terminals and non-compliant activity, ensuring regulatory compliance and maintaining customer trust.

INETCO, in collaboration with partners such as Stanchion Payments, monitors over 100 billion transactions annually across 30 countries, supporting financial institutions, fintechs, and payment service providers in delivering secure, real-time payments. By embedding AI-powered protection, Alhamrani Universal is setting a new standard for trust and resilience in the Middle East’s rapidly digitising payments landscape.